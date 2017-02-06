This Poor Kitty Had To Have Both His Legs Removed, But Then A Vet Had A Brilliant Idea

ADVERTISEMENT

When one unfortunate cat wound up at a Bulgarian veterinary surgery, his options were slim. Vets debated over removing his broken legs or simply euthanizing him to put him out of his misery. Then one vet had a genius idea.

Pooh the cat lived in a little village near the Bulgarian city of Pleven. The furry animal was happy and healthy and was often out and about chasing mice. And although Pooh didn’t have a family, he was well known throughout the village, and people looked out for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, back in April 2016, it didn’t take long for someone to notice Pooh had been involved in a terrible accident. A neighbor noticed the cat in his usual spot, but the poor animal’s back legs were crushed and ripped apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT