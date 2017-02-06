This Poor Kitty Had To Have Both His Legs Removed, But Then A Vet Had A Brilliant Idea

By Annie Price
February 6, 2017
Image: Central Vet Clinic

When one unfortunate cat wound up at a Bulgarian veterinary surgery, his options were slim. Vets debated over removing his broken legs or simply euthanizing him to put him out of his misery. Then one vet had a genius idea.

Image: Todor Bozhinov

Pooh the cat lived in a little village near the Bulgarian city of Pleven. The furry animal was happy and healthy and was often out and about chasing mice. And although Pooh didn’t have a family, he was well known throughout the village, and people looked out for him.

Image: Facebook/Let’s Adopt – Bulgaria

So, back in April 2016, it didn’t take long for someone to notice Pooh had been involved in a terrible accident. A neighbor noticed the cat in his usual spot, but the poor animal’s back legs were crushed and ripped apart.

