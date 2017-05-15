This Soldier Waited Anxiously For His Life-Saving Partner. But The Moment She Saw Him Was Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergeant Tom Hansen is a man who has served his country in both Afghanistan and Iraq. But he wasn’t just an ordinary soldier – in fact he was in a special forces unit. And there was one individual who went to extraordinary lengths to keep that unit safe.

Because of the nature of the job, Hansen’s missions frequently dropped him into potentially lethal situations. Indeed, he was concussed several times when he was knocked to the ground by nearby explosions.

And there was one member of the team in particular who Hansen credits with keeping him in one piece. “It’s because of her I came back alive. I wouldn’t have asked for anybody else,” Hansen said in a 2016 interview with the Idaho Statesman.

