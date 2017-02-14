This 3-Legged Stray Had Been Sleeping On A Shoebox For 5 Months Before Rescuers Got A Tip-off

ADVERTISEMENT

As if the life of a stray wasn’t hard enough, this little pooch had it even tougher. When she was abandoned, the poor dog settled down on a discarded shoebox in someone’s yard. But she also faced the hardship of living a life on the streets with only three limbs.

It took months for the stray, a Chihuahua, to be brought to the attention of animal rescuers. The organization in question was Hope For Paws, a non-profit group from Beverly Hills, California. A text message it received spurred its staff into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message, from a concerned citizen, came through on Paws’ emergency line. It said that the dog had apparently been living homeless in the Compton area for at least five months. Consequently, Paws speculated she must have been abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT