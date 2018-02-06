When Her Cat Died, This Woman Wanted Another. Then She Got A Call About A Long-Lost Companion

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jennifer Leigh Thompson’s cat died, her home just didn’t feel the same. And as a result, she started pestering her husband for a new pet. However, all plans to adopt another feline were put on hold when Thompson got a phone call that may have left her reeling…

Thompson herself lives in the city of Longmont in Colorado with her children and her husband. And she and her kids were all cat lovers; in fact, they had often shared their home with feline friends over the years.

Pilot was one such companion, joining the family in 2004. Three years after Pilot’s adoption, though, he went missing from the Thompsons’ home – perhaps never to be seen again. And this type of behavior, it seemed, was rather unusual for the cat.

