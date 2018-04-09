Thousands Of Creatures Washed Up On This Beach, And Experts Are Blaming The Beast From The East

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine walking along the beach on a cold morning, looking towards the sand and finding it covered with starfish. That was the sight that greeted those in Ramsgate, England, in March 2018, as thousands of the creatures had washed up on shore. But while the scene may sound romantic – beautiful, even – the reality was altogether more distressing.

The majority of the starfish were dead, for one, although efforts were made to rescue those still living. And the unusual event affected Kent resident Lara Maiklem, who would tell CNN, “It was shocking and sad. I’ve never seen anything like it, [it was] almost biblical in scale.”

Meanwhile, Keith Ross, who had been at the scene, said to the network, “It is not until you see it for yourself that you can appreciate the scale and numbers of dead sea life washed up on the beach.” He added, “The locals have never seen anything like it.”

