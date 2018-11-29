A Guy Found A Tiny Baby Animal Sleeping On His Bed, And She’s Grown Up To Be The Cutest Companion

ADVERTISEMENT

All sorts of critters get inside your home to avoid outside disturbances, but this visit was special. On the bed sat the most precious surprise hidden under a pillow. Two little squirrel babies nestled on the duvet, but what was their discoverer to do with them?

Little Thumbelina the squirrel doesn’t just have a name right out of a fairy tale. She has an origin that sounds just like one, too. But her story is true, and it begins on a chilly morning in March 2016 in New York City.

A construction crew working in the city destroyed a nest belonging to a pregnant eastern gray squirrel. That was Thumbelina’s mother, and it left her homeless as a result. However, the expecting mommy’s survival instincts led her to an alternate birthing spot.

