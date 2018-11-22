Rescuers Didn’t Know If This Tiny Pup Would Make It. Then They Heard A Bark That Changed Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

When Los Angeles-based charity Road Dogs & Rescue took bulldog Quarrie in, there were immediate concerns for his future. His small size and health issues meant that there were serious doubts about his survival. However, when he opened his mouth and barked, the sound told simply warmed his carers’ hearts.

When you think of bulldogs, a certain image likely comes to mind. They’re known as big and powerful canines with trademark grumpy faces and wide, heavy bodies. However, just like humans, even strong dogs are vulnerable to genetic disorders and health problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals performed a study of bulldogs across 30 years. The results showed that nearly 75 percent of them tested positive for hip dysplasia. Indeed, health issues for the dogs are such a concern that the U.K. Kennel Club added new breeding regulations in January 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT