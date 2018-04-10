This Tiny Girl Dropped The Reins While Leading A Horse, But The Mare’s Reaction Has Melted Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-year-old child might cuddle with a kitten or play with the family dog, but it’s not every day you see a toddler alongside a powerful mustang. But Emma Dunn had no fear in walking alongside her horse in 2013.

At one point in their walk, the reins slipped from Emma’s little hands and into the snowy ground beneath her. The mare behind her, Cinnamon, had the most unexpected reaction to her leader’s mistake.

It could not have been a surprise that young Emma was so comfortable around horses. Her dad, Justin, had begun riding as a child and had made horsemanship his career as an adult. Aside from private training, he also led rides for children with cancer.

