This Tiny Hippo Was Found Trapped In A Deadly Mud Hole, Forcing Rescuers Into A Race Against Time

When a team from an animal rescue organization arrives at a dried up pond, all they can see is a grey lump protruding from the thick mud. But as the bulge heaves, they realize it’s a baby hippo trying to find its feet. As it struggles in the sludge, it becomes clear its time is running out.

On December 22, 2016, a group of passengers were enjoying a flight over the Kenyan coast. As they gazed down at the landscape below they spotted something unusual. There, hundreds of feet below, they could see a baby hippo stuck in a dried up pond.

The passengers subsequently reported the sighting to local conservationists, who decided to monitor the animal over the coming days to determine if it was an orphan. When no adult returned to save the stranded baby, they contacted the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT).

