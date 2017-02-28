When She Took This Adopted Bull Terrier To A Vet, X-Rays Revealed How Horribly He’d Been Abused

By Annie Price
February 28, 2017
When Eric the English bull terrier arrived at an English veterinary clinic, his adoptive mom believed he was suffering from a cyst. But, when vets X-rayed the dog, they found something much more shocking. All of a sudden it became clear that the dog had suffered far more than they had originally imagined.

Liz Haslam is the owner of Beds for Bullies animal rescue in Norfolk, England. The re-homing center specializes in the care of bull breeds. And the rescue dogs that arrive at the center often bear the scars of their traumatic former lives.

In January 2017, Haslam had 15 English bull terriers in her care – all of which had behavior problems or health issues. Among them was one lovable pooch named Eric, whom Haslam had rescued from Turkey.

