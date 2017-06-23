It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified

ADVERTISEMENT

When this little dog found himself abandoned on the streets of Peru, it was like he was invisible. For weeks, people passed him by, without so much as a second glance. But, when somebody finally decided to take a closer look, they were horrified by what they found.

Life had been hard on little Cabezoncito. It is believed his owner had abandoned him, leaving him tied up at a metro station in the city of Lima, Peru. And the reason why is completely heartbreaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabezoncito had sustained injuries to his back legs. And this is believed to have been the reason why his owner had decided to ditch him. They tied him up outside the busy station and left him strapped to a wooden board with wheels attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT