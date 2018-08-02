Tourists Found A Dog That Was Too Weak To Move – But They Flat-Out Refused To Give Up On It

ADVERTISEMENT

When Nicky Holden went on vacation to Turkey, what captivated her most weren’t the beaches or the people but a stray dog. She had found the desperate pooch collapsed on a street, dirty, neglected and seemingly half-starved. And upon discovering the animal, Holden knew that she had to help in some way – even though, at first, she had no idea what to do.

Holden, an agility trainer and dog-lover from England, had gone to Turkey with her family in 2016. And the holiday had started rather typically, with the clan choosing to unwind by the pool and splash about in the sea. Then, however, they made a fateful discovery.

You see, on the third day of the trip, along with her partner, brother-in-law and daughter, Holden ended up browsing a market in the southwestern city of Fethiye. And in July 2017 she would tell The Dodo, “We were looking at the stalls and exploring the market when we turned a corner and I saw this black mass on the floor. It looked like a pile of rubbish.”

