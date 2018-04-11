These Tourists Were On An Inflatable Boat Spotting Seals When A Deadly Great White Shark Attacked

ADVERTISEMENT

When adventure tour operator Rainer Schimpf took a boat of tourists out into Mossel Bay, South Africa, they found themselves at the mercy of a shark that began attacking their inflatable boat. Suddenly, the group felt their safety thrown into jeopardy. And being so close to the predator made them question whether they would return to dry land unscathed.

Schimpf is a renowned tour leader and cameraman from South Africa. One day in 2016, he took a tour group out to view the wildlife in Mossel Bay, and they came a bit closer to a shark than they’d planned for. Consequently, MaxAnimal, a YouTube channel specializing in animal videos, shared incredible footage of the “legendary” Schimpf’s adventure.

The tour group were aboard an inflatable, semi-rigid rubber boat, which Schimpf told MaxAnimal was a “typical dive boat for South Africa.” This type of boat is made up of malleable tubes, or pontoons, that form the side of the boat and allow the waves to run over them smoothly. Unfortunately, however, they are not shark-proof.

