This Trapped Deer Could Only Wait For Death. Then A Group Of Hunters Approached The Animal

It was impossible to say how long the doe had been stuck, but she was firmly lodged in the trees. The hunters could see that struggling wouldn’t help her as they approached. They saw only one option for the deer, and as she watched them fearfully, the men advanced.

The U.S.’s Pacific Northwest is a melting pot of geography, encompassing plateaus, mountains, coasts, forests and even rainforests. Its woodlands are particularly impressive because of the region’s climate. They grow large, and you can find some of the tallest trees in the world there.

Oregon, situated on the West Coast, is one of the states dominated by these extensive forests. Research reveals that forests make up approximately 60 percent of its land, which has led to a roaring timber trade. In addition, Oregon also boasts an impressive range of fauna.

