The elephant tourism industry in South-East Asia is killing elephants. In order to supply the demand for elephant treks and circus tricks, the animals are often taken from their jungle homes and then enslaved and abused.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Take for example the recent rescue of Baan Yen: a 50-year-old elephant who had been badly abused at her previous home. When the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary from Thailand found her, she was in desperate need of medical attention.
We know some of what she went through. According to the Phuket Sanctuary, Baan Yen had been working at a camp for over 20 years. The conditions there must have been harsh, as they’d taken a heavy toll on her body.
When This Guy Heard A Kitten’s Desperate Cries From A Roadside, He Did All He Could To Help
20 Little-Known Facts About Captain Kangaroo That’ll Make You Want To Head Back To The Treasure House
George Michael Kept This Secret Until The Day He Died. Now It’s Out, And It’s Incredibly Moving
These Charming Photos Of Small Children Playing With Massive Dogs Will Melt Your Heart
This Kitten Was Trapped Between A Building In Unbearable Heat – Until An Unlikely Rescuer Found Him
A Desperate Mom Abandoned This Baby In A Burger King. But 27 Years On They Set Out To Find Each Other
When This Cat Developed A Monstrous Facial Tumor, No One Expected Her To Smile Again
Vets Gave This Pit Bull With Dwarfism Just Three Years To Live – But She Never Stopped Fighting
Everyone Thought He Was Just A School Janitor, Then They Discovered His Heroic WWII Past
These Celebrities’ Old Myspace Pages Are So Cringeworthy That You’ll Be Totally Embarrassed For Them
20 Rarely-Seen Photos Of Carrie Fisher That‘ll Make You Wish We Had Our Princess Back
These 20 Photos Of Abraham Lincoln Were Recently Uncovered, And They’re Truly Revealing