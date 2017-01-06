ADVERTISEMENT



The elephant tourism industry in South-East Asia is killing elephants. In order to supply the demand for elephant treks and circus tricks, the animals are often taken from their jungle homes and then enslaved and abused.



But it doesn’t have to be this way. Take for example the recent rescue of Baan Yen: a 50-year-old elephant who had been badly abused at her previous home. When the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary from Thailand found her, she was in desperate need of medical attention.

We know some of what she went through. According to the Phuket Sanctuary, Baan Yen had been working at a camp for over 20 years. The conditions there must have been harsh, as they’d taken a heavy toll on her body.

