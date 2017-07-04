This Traumatized Soldier Was About To Take His Own Life. Then He Saw Something Move In The Bushes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sgt. Josh Marino had been brought to the brink. Back in the U.S. at Fort Riley, Kansas, in 2008 the soldier was suffering a post-traumatic stress disorder following a head injury sustained during a tour of duty in Iraq. As he sat preparing himself mentally to end his life, he was suddenly made aware of something in the nearby bushes. What Marino found under the foliage would not only save his life but change the course of it forever.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 37-year-old Marino’s story began in the early years of this century when he was in the U.S. Army. Deployed to south-west Baghdad in Iraq, the young soldier was unlucky enough to be stationed in an area of the city known among military personnel as “Mortarville”, due to it being shelled so frequently by insurgents.

Marino had only been in the city for a few months when disaster struck. He was returning to the base on foot when he found himself surprised by an attack. “All of a sudden, there was a massive explosion on the other side of the wall and showered me with rocks,” he told news channel 11 Alive.

