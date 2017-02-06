This Pup Posed For Photos To Try And Get Adopted, But They Didn’t Expect Him To React The Way He Did

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all fallen victim to unflattering photos in the past. However, it’s probably fair to say that none of us have relied on those images to find us the perfect home. So when one rescue dog’s adoption advert pictures didn’t turn out as expected, no one knew if anyone would ever embrace his individuality.

In recent years, staff at San Francisco Animal Care & Control have taken to using the power of social media. The group rescues stray, unwanted and mistreated animals before putting them up for adoption. So its Facebook page is often awash with photos of cute creatures seeking forever homes.

And the online approach seems to work. Talking about the concept, Deb Campbell of SFACC, told Huffington Post in 2016, “Being able to showcase the shelter animals in beautiful – and yes, sometimes funny – photos inspires people to visit the shelter to adopt, even from distant cities.”

