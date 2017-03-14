This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles

ADVERTISEMENT

The strength of cancer survivors is inspirational, and this one is no exception. When a young man had his leg amputated to save his life, he looked for someone who could relate to his disability. Eventually, his search came to an end when he found a kindred spirit called Logan.

The boy in question was Quinn Scharn from Napa, California. And it wasn’t the first time he had been diagnosed with cancer, either. In fact, his first battle with the illness had been fought when he was just an infant.

“He had two different kinds of cancers,” Scharn’s mother, Teresa Howell, recalled in March 2017. “He was first diagnosed as a baby. He went through a year of chemo [and had] many operations.” But even at such a young age, Scharn was a fighter.

