This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles

The strength of cancer survivors is inspirational, and this one is no exception. When a young man had his leg amputated to save his life, he looked for someone who could relate to his disability. Eventually, his search came to an end when he found a kindred spirit called Logan.
The boy in question was Quinn Scharn from Napa, California. And it wasn’t the first time he had been diagnosed with cancer, either. In fact, his first battle with the illness had been fought when he was just an infant.
“He had two different kinds of cancers,” Scharn’s mother, Teresa Howell, recalled in March 2017. “He was first diagnosed as a baby. He went through a year of chemo [and had] many operations.” But even at such a young age, Scharn was a fighter.
After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d
These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double
When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified
Deep Inside This Cliff Face Lies A Secret Stronghold Bristling With WWII Weapons
This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting
This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped
20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know