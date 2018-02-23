When Two Children Filmed This Lion From A Car, The Big Cat Suddenly Showed His Terrifying Nature

ADVERTISEMENT

The family were excited when they entered the park, but this was the highlight of their trip. A pair of lions were right outside the car! It was a perfect photo opportunity, so the cameras came out, and then the beasts started to move.

On January 20, 2018, a person called Gert De Koker filmed a frightening video in Kruger National Park (KNP). The footage subsequently went viral, and even the park itself uploaded it to its YouTube account. In sum, it illustrates why visitors should follow park rules perfectly.

KNP – located in the northeast of South Africa – is one of the country’s largest safari locales. Not only do its grounds cross both the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, its surroundings are also wildlife reserves. And within the park, wild animals are free to wander between these fenceless zones.

