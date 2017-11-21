Two Days After A Family’s Beloved Dog Died, They Saw A Sign Of Hope In His Water Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, their pets are an integral part of their household. So, anyone who’s loved and lost an animal will be able to tell you just how heartbreaking it can be. However, when one family suffered the passing of their cherished dog, they found a symbol of hope in the most unexpected place.

Catie Callaghan and her clan come from Orland Park in Illinois. Like many homes, theirs was enhanced by the presence of an animal. The Callaghans owned a dog named Bandit, and for a large number of years they had spent every moment they could doting upon him.

Things hadn’t been easy for Bandit before he found the love of the Callaghans. In his formative years he had gone from pillar to post, never staying anywhere long enough to feel like home. “We were his fourth home, and we always talked about how we never gave up on him,” student Catie told BuzzFeed News in 2016.

