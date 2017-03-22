When These Two Pit Bulls Were Found Living In A Truck Yard, They Were Too Scared To Even Be Rescued

By Caren Gibson
March 22, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel
Image: YouTube/Hope For Paws – Official Rescue Channel

After six months living in a truck yard, these two dogs were approached by a group of strangers. Having formed a close bond while they were living together, the pair had become inseparable. But now they were surrounded. As the people around them started to edge in closer, the dogs became more and more scared and confused. Realizing they were trapped, they looked for the only place where they felt safe – with each other.

Image: Eldad Hagar
Image: Eldad Hagar

After the two dogs were left out on the street, it seems they ended up finding each other. Together, they set up a home in a Los Angeles, California, truck yard. It was them against the world for survival. However, the pair had made a friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel
Image: YouTube/Hope For Paws – Official Rescue Channel

Located next door to the truck yard was a factory. When a woman who was working there spotted the dogs, she began to bring the strays food to keep them going. For more than six months she fed the dogs. But then she received some news and the situation changed.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT