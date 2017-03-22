When These Two Pit Bulls Were Found Living In A Truck Yard, They Were Too Scared To Even Be Rescued

After six months living in a truck yard, these two dogs were approached by a group of strangers. Having formed a close bond while they were living together, the pair had become inseparable. But now they were surrounded. As the people around them started to edge in closer, the dogs became more and more scared and confused. Realizing they were trapped, they looked for the only place where they felt safe – with each other.
After the two dogs were left out on the street, it seems they ended up finding each other. Together, they set up a home in a Los Angeles, California, truck yard. It was them against the world for survival. However, the pair had made a friend.
Located next door to the truck yard was a factory. When a woman who was working there spotted the dogs, she began to bring the strays food to keep them going. For more than six months she fed the dogs. But then she received some news and the situation changed.
