Two Trail Runners Heard A Rustling Noise In The Forest – Then Found Five Frightened Creatures

Ashley Blake and her training partner Joshua Scott were running through the forest when a faint rustling caught their attention. The pair decided to interrupt their jog and investigate. That was when they found five frightened little animals.

The Barkley Fall Classic is a testing 31-mile race through the Brushy Mountains in Frozen Head State Park, Tennessee. The event is designed to test the limits of runners’ endurance. So, when Blake and Scott signed up to compete in 2018, they knew that they would have to train hard.

While the race wasn’t scheduled to take place until September 2018, by March of that year Blake and her training partner Scott, both of Oak Ridge, TN, had their running regime well underway. And that month, they visited Frozen Head State Park, where the Barkley Fall Classic takes place.

