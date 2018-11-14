2 Years After A Woman’s Husky Went Missing, She Learned The Alarming Truth About His Disappearance

ADVERTISEMENT

It was two years since the woman’s husky had vanished, and she still missed the pup. It had apparently run off when she was out of the house, and no one had seen it since. She hadn’t given up the search, though, and one day she received some shocking news.

Life dealt a cruel hand to Californian Kameroun Mares, who suffered a horrible illness at a young age. In 2004, before she was even in her teens, doctors diagnosed Mares with cancer. To be more specific, they told her she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that wasn’t the only thing Mares had to deal with. As a consequence of the leukemia, she also developed Type 1 diabetes on top of everything else. Needless to say, the illnesses not only had a physical impact on Mares, but a psychological one as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT