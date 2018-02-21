After Two Years Of Being Stuck In A Shelter, This Dog Finally Caught The Scent Of Someone Familiar

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakita was familiar with her carers; after all, she’d been with them at the shelter for so long. For two years, the stray had watched other dogs go home with their new humans, but she was always left behind. Then one day shelter staff took Pakita to meet someone who had a very familiar scent.

In 2014 someone took a dog called Pakita to the Arca Animal shelter in Mar Chiquita, Argentina. The person explained to staff working there that they’d found the stray dog on the street. Apparently, locals considered the pooch a bit of a nuisance as she was always getting in the way of their bikes.

In fact, the person who brought Pakita in claimed that disgruntled cyclists had been throwing stones at the dog. Presumably concerned for the hound’s safety, then, the person left her in the care of the shelter. But it soon became clear that, in addition to having stones thrown at her, Pakita had another reason to be unhappy.

