This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend

This baby takin didn’t really look like any other animal. In some ways, his appearance was that of a goat, buffalo and moose all rolled into one. As a result, it was important that he had someone to relate to. So after his mom rejected him, he found comfort in an unlikely best friend.

Dale the takin was born at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio in June 2015. A takin is a breed of goat-antelope native to the eastern Himalayas. However, due to overhunting and habitat loss, the population of the species is in decline.

As a result, every takin birth is good news in terms of conservation. Moreover, Dale was only the seventh takin to be born in Cincinnati. As a result, staff at the zoo couldn’t wait to meet their latest addition.

