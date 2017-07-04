This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend

By Annie Price
July 4, 2017
Image: YouTube/USA TODAY

This baby takin didn’t really look like any other animal. In some ways, his appearance was that of a goat, buffalo and moose all rolled into one. As a result, it was important that he had someone to relate to. So after his mom rejected him, he found comfort in an unlikely best friend.

Image: YouTube/USA TODAY

Dale the takin was born at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio in June 2015. A takin is a breed of goat-antelope native to the eastern Himalayas. However, due to overhunting and habitat loss, the population of the species is in decline.

Image: Facebook/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

As a result, every takin birth is good news in terms of conservation. Moreover, Dale was only the seventh takin to be born in Cincinnati. As a result, staff at the zoo couldn’t wait to meet their latest addition.

