A UPS Driver Ran Over And Killed A 14-Year-Old Dog. Then The Owner Found His Heartless Note

ADVERTISEMENT

When Cynthia Wakelin arrived home to a UPS slip on her front door, she presumably believed she’d simply missed her delivery. However, as she started reading the note, she couldn’t comprehend how heartless her driver had been.

Wakelin’s life was pretty idyllic. She lived in a remote part of Bellingham, Washington, where she had four acres of land on which her two dogs could roam. And Wakelin loved the serenity her surroundings brought her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing her lifestyle, in 2017 Wakelin told the Daily Mail, “I live on a mountain. I moved there for a reason. [My dogs] roam or go down the back to the lake. Full freedom… most of the time they sit on the porch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT