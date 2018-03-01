This Army Vet Brought His Labrador To A Prison. Then The Dog Saw An Inmate And Took Off Running

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008, Iraq War veteran Bill Campbell was making a special visit to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. Accompanying Campbell was his Labrador Pax. But when the dog spotted an inmate, he left everyone gobsmacked when he took off towards her.

Campbell lives in Mason County, Washington. When he was younger, he spent close to two decades working for the local government as a biologist. Furthermore, he was in the National Guard for almost 10 years.

When the Iraq War began, Campbell decided to re-enlist. As a result, he was deployed in 2004 as an Army National Guard sergeant. It was his job to manage security at an operation base for the 81st Brigade Combat Team.

