Vets Were Astonished When They First Saw This Unique Dog – And It Turns Out He’s Totally Awesome

There’s a reason dogs are man’s best friend. Just like they’ll do anything to protect us, so too will we – or most of us, anyway – do what we can to ensure our canine companions live their best lives. So when one poor pup was found freezing to death in an abandoned house, a vet’s assistant made it her mission to do all she could to help him. But even she couldn’t have envisaged just what that would entail.

Naki’o the dog had a very tough start to his life. After their home in Nebraska was foreclosed on, his owners abandoned their mixed-breed puppy and his mother, leaving them to fend for themselves. And, when winter rolled around, their situation went from bad to worse.

Indeed, as the cold set in, Naki’o’s legs ended up being frozen into a puddle. And by the time he was discovered, the frostbite had claimed all four of his paws, along with the tip of the poor pup’s tail. Tragically, his mom had succumbed to the freezing climate.

