When Vets Cut Off A Rhino’s Horn To Foil Poachers, They Found A Strange Symbol Running Through It

The South African poachers were only after the native rhinoceros for its horn in 2016, so the solution seemed simple. If the game park wardens could get the protuberance legally and safely removed, the rhino would be less of a target. But when a wildlife veterinarian team was called in and performed the operation, the head specialist saw something amazing inside the rhino’s horn. Could what he spotted have been a sign from Mother Nature for us all?

Rhinoceroses have many defining characteristics – they are big, powerful and majestic, but the thick-skinned beasts are mostly famous for their horns. As adults, rhinos have no natural predators, but regardless of this they are still a dying breed. And that sorry state of affairs is partly because some humans target the rhino for its most well-known feature.

Whether they are from Africa, India or Indonesia, all the world’s wild rhinoceroses are facing the very same threat. Poachers are increasing their efforts to secure rhino horns, despite the many preventative measures taken against the practice. Sadly, the problem is so bad that several breeds of the species are close to extinction.

