Little Sassy the pit bull was born with a number of congenital disorders, including dwarfism. So sadly, she was written off before her life had even begun. Indeed, vets estimated she had at most three years. But – despite her bent legs, flat feet and tiny stature – Sassy had a mighty fighting spirit.
In January 2013, Sassy had found herself all alone in the New York City shelter, Manhattan ACC. Unfortunately, the shelter had a reputation for being a “high-kill” facility. Therefore the puppy’s future was for from certain. And that wasn’t the pit bull’s only problem.
The five-month-old pup had been born with a number of health difficulties and deformities. It’s believed Sassy’s many ailments were a result of inbreeding. With so many problems facing the dog, some people thought the best option was to have her euthanized.
When This Cat Developed A Monstrous Facial Tumor, No One Expected Her To Smile Again
Everyone Thought He Was Just A School Janitor, Then They Discovered His Heroic WWII Past
These Celebrities’ Old Myspace Pages Are So Cringeworthy That You’ll Be Totally Embarrassed For Them
20 Rarely-Seen Photos Of Carrie Fisher That‘ll Make You Wish We Had Our Princess Back
20 Hilariously Creative Snowmen To Beat Your Winter Blues
This Mom Delivered Twin Boys Just Minutes Apart – But They’re Separated By A Whole Year
When Rescuers Busted This Sickening Puppy Mill, No One Could Have Predicted A Happy Ending
20 Troubled Celebrity Children Who Went Completely Off The Rails
After This Moose Lay In A Lowe’s Parking Lot For Nine Hours, The Most Heartwarming Thing Happened
Two Decades On From Her Tragic Death, Here’s What Princess Diana May Have Looked Like Today
These 20 Things Are So Pointless They’ll Make You Laugh
20 Strange American Traditions That Should No Longer Be Tolerated