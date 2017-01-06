ADVERTISEMENT



Little Sassy the pit bull was born with a number of congenital disorders, including dwarfism. So sadly, she was written off before her life had even begun. Indeed, vets estimated she had at most three years. But – despite her bent legs, flat feet and tiny stature – Sassy had a mighty fighting spirit.



In January 2013, Sassy had found herself all alone in the New York City shelter, Manhattan ACC. Unfortunately, the shelter had a reputation for being a “high-kill” facility. Therefore the puppy’s future was for from certain. And that wasn’t the pit bull’s only problem.

ADVERTISEMENT



The five-month-old pup had been born with a number of health difficulties and deformities. It’s believed Sassy’s many ailments were a result of inbreeding. With so many problems facing the dog, some people thought the best option was to have her euthanized.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT