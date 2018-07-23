A Video Shows This Dad Waiting For His Newborns – But Then He Gets More Than He Bargained For

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a father is a life-changing event. So, after one dad-to-be got more than he bargained for while waiting for his newborns, a video documenting his journey into fatherhood took the internet by storm.

These days, content can go viral for all kinds of reasons. It may be a hilarious meme, an outraging social media post or a shocking image. However, in 2014 it was an endearing video that captured hearts in Belgium and beyond.

The 45-second clip opens with a man and a dog sitting in a hospital corridor. While the human anxiously taps a newspaper against his hand, his canine friend also appears nervous. And, after a moment, it becomes clear why.

