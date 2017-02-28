A Video Of Tigers Taking Down A Drone Went Viral – But The Truth Behind It Is Far More Sinister

A YouTube video won the internet when it showed an ambush of tigers living up to their collective name as they took on a remote drone. In fact, the footage was so well-received that it even reached the media. But did the playful images disguise a macabre fate in store for the big cats?
The video emerged from China in February, 2017, and proved to be an instant viral hit on social media. The footage was captured in the Harbin Siberian Tiger Park, located in Heilongjiang province, where the rare animals are kept on display.
The video shows a group of the portly big cats lounging around their enclosure. Though they look sedate, their disposition changes when they spot something. A film crew has sent an aerial drone to record them from above. When they spot it, they spring to life in pursuit.
