When Villagers Found This Elephant Trapped In A Well, There Was Only One Thing They Could Do

The African villagers watched in horror and awe as one of the most powerful animals on the planet struggled to free itself from the quagmire. However, the elephant had exhausted itself in its battle with the bog, and it looked like it had almost given up the fight. As it flailed weakly, they saw that its life was ebbing. Then — as one — the village folk realized what they had to do.

On Saturday, March 5, 2016 the inhabitants of a small North Kenyan settlement near the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy got a big surprise — literally. Passers-by discovered a bull elephant had somehow got trapped in a well and was unable to get out. The huge mammal appeared to the villagers to have been stuck there for some time.

The incident was rapidly covered across social media, including Facebook and Instagram. In fact, one of the Kenyan locals posted pictures of the episode on their account. “This poor bull elephant got terribly stuck in the mud,” Jules Binks wrote on Instagram. Describing himself as “#instaobsessed!!”, here at least was a spectacle worthy of his enthusiasm.

