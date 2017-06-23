This Man Was Walking Through The Woods. Then He Spotted A Suitcase That Was Moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Barrett lives in the city of Richmond in British Columbia, Canada, and regularly enjoys walking through the woods near his home. But one evening in May, after the area’s warmest day of 2017 so far, his enjoyment was swiftly curtailed when he heard the most disturbing sound.

Barrett is the owner of two dogs which he often exercises in the woods. These strolls are usually fairly uneventful but when the three of them heard that sound, Barrett knew there was nothing usual about their walk that evening. To him, it sounded like the muffled whimpers of an animal in need.

Looking down an embankment to a clump of trees where the noise seemed to come from, Barrett could make out a black and blue suitcase. And the suitcase was moving.

