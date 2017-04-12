Here’s What Happens When Babies And Dogs First Meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Loyal. Caring. Playful. These are just three of the characteristics that make a dog man’s best friend. But did you know you can add kid-friendly to that list, too?

As a matter of fact, put the two together and man’s best friend often becomes baby’s best friend. Because as a plethora of super-sweet YouTube videos demonstrate, our canine companions and our own flesh and blood seem to have an adorable, playful bond that can’t be broken.

That bond creates a cuteness overload that’s certainly hard to resist. Introducing your baby to your favorite furball creates some precious – and often hilarious – incidents as the two start to get to know each other. This mutual learning experience can produce a lot of laughs and a whole load of “aw” moments.

