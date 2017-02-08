When A Family Found This Creature Dying In Their Yard, They Did Everything To Try And Save Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a dead animal in the yard is always sad, and then there’s the unpleasant task of having to dispose of it. That was exactly what one family was about to do when they noticed something wasn’t quite right. Indeed, when what they took for a corpse started to move, they realized the creature was actually still alive and in desperate need of help.

It was a scorching hot day when the family came across a woodchuck passed out in their yard. They didn’t know how she got there or what had happened to her. Whatever the truth, she had some nasty-looking head injuries, so they assumed the poor animal was dead.

Consequently, one family member got a shovel and went about the necessary business of removing the animal. However, they must have got quite a surprise when they lifted the creature up: it started wiggling.

