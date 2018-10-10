When A Hiker Found An Injured Dog On A Mountain, She Set Off On An Epic Journey To Try And Save Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The hike must be getting to Tia; was that a dog she saw limping along the mountain trail? The pooch was in a bad way and likely needed medical attention. Leaving him stranded on the slope would break Tia’s heart, so there was only one thing for it: she eased the dog onto her shoulders and steeled herself for the downward trek.

As a 40-year-old mother of three, Tia Vargas is a busy woman, but she doesn’t spend all her downtime resting up. Instead, she has a far more energy-intensive and physically challenging pastime: hiking. More specifically, Vargas enjoys walking the mountain trails of her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Considering the alpine nature of its terrain, Idaho is actually the ideal location for such a hobby. To begin with, parts of the Rocky Mountains pass through the state. And it also hosts lots of other elevations and foothills to test adventurous walkers.

