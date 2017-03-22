When This Abused Pit Bull Pup Realized Who Was Adopting Him, His Reaction Was Beyond Words

ADVERTISEMENT

If someone saved your life you'd remember them, but could the same be said for a young puppy? The little dog's rescuer was about to find out. As he opened the door he hoped for some form of recognition, and what happened next was beautiful.

In 2013 a story came out of Nova Scotia, Canada, concerning a poor puppy called Mojo. The American Staffordshire terrier/pit bull crossbreed had been destined for a sinister and violent future. To be specific, he was to be used as a bait dog.

The life of a bait dog is nothing but a constant fight for survival. The animals are usually pitted against a chained wild animal for sport, and all in the name of entertainment. Not only is the practice extremely abusive, but it is also illegal in both the U.S. and Canada.

