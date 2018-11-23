When It Became Time To Hibernate, This Rescued Bear Began To Get Agitated

By Saroj Spickett
November 23, 2018
Image: Facebook/FOUR PAWS USA
If you watched The Jungle Book as a kid, the lovable bear Baloo will likely have a special place in your heart. However, bears aren’t all singing and dancing. They’re actually quite solitary creatures, sleeping the winter months away in complete isolation from the world. For a bear, hibernation is a skill rather than an instinct, and this little cub learnt it in the nick of time.

Image: FOUR PAWS International
At five years of age, Luna, a beautiful brown bear, had her first chance to put her skills to use and hibernate for winter. A lifetime of misfortune and cruelty meant that she was unable to hibernate until very recently. In a stroke of luck, though, she’d managed to learn this important skill before being taken into captivity, which is a rare for bears who are torn away from their homes at a young age.

Image: Facebook/FOUR PAWS USA
Safe and happy at a rescue center in Germany run by Four Paws, Luna’s traumatic youth seems worlds away. It’s probable that the vulnerable cub was taken into captivity at a very young age when her mom was shot by poachers. Thankfully, though, her mom had passed on some pearls of wisdom before her untimely death.

