When This Cat Met His New Puppy Siblings, Their Owner Captured The Tense Face-off On Camera

The phrase “fighting like cats and dogs” came from somewhere. Was it wise to foster the puppies? The cat had run the house up until now, so who knows how he would react. With a deep breath, the fosterer set the camera to record and pushed the living room door open.

The age-old fight for supremacy between cats and dogs is well known to us humans. Indeed, we have adages for it, and their conflicts have even been turned into movies. What’s more, we sometimes think that the two animals divide people as well – have you ever been asked whether you’re a dog or a cat person?

So, it seems to be hardwired into our perceptions that cats and dogs don’t get along. But is there any truth to this widespread belief? Well, the answer is yes and no. Certainly, there are conflicts between the two species in the wild, but that’s because of their lifestyles.

