When A Couple Took Their Coughing Dog For Tests, They Could Barely Believe The Vet’s Diagnosis

When their dog developed a sudden, nasty cough, his owners were unsurprisingly concerned. As a result, they rushed him to their nearest vet for tests, which initially proved inconclusive. It wasn’t until later that they received an astonishing diagnosis.

Kennady Longhurst and Alex Salsberry are a young married couple who come from Utah. They share their home and their lives with their beloved dog Sullivan – who they’ve affectionately nicknamed “Sully” for short.

Sully is a one-year-old Border Collie mix, and according to Longhurst he’s pretty much the perfect pet. “He is your typical dog – happy, playful, energetic, cuddly, needy and really smart. He loves the dog park, going for hikes, chomping on bones, and people – he LOVES people,” she wrote on Facebook in November 2017.

