When A Couple Watched Their CCTV Footage, They Saw A Thief Being Served A Slice Of Instant Karma

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not often that karma manages to deliver such swift justice, but when it does, it’s absolutely amazing. And, quite often, it’s hilariously ironic – as one woman in California found out when she tried to steal a potted plant. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the delicious helping of revenge that karma served up was caught on camera, for the whole world to see.

It’s no secret that thieves have a much tougher time of things these days. After all, with smartphones basically ubiquitous and things like CCTV cameras on every corner, there are plenty more ways to be identified. And yet, people still attempt to rob, steal and burgle homes and property all over the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in February 2015, for instance, Crystal Barrett almost fell victim to a theft right outside her home. But things didn’t go to plan for the would-be thief, who was met with an instant helping of good old karmic retribution for her efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT