When This Dog Raced Out Of The Woods, His Owners Froze On Seeing The Ferocious Animal In Pursuit

As the men watched, their dog darted in and out of the tree-line. Had it found a squirrel to chase? Shortly afterwards, they saw a large dark shape break through the woods in pursuit of the dog. That was no squirrel, and it was coming right for the startled group.

On November 23, 2015, a group of men uploaded some footage of themselves and their dog to Rumble. Who they are, why they are out on the wooded roadside, or even exactly where they are is unknown. However, what is apparent is that their adventure takes place somewhere in Finland.

Although the details aren’t entirely clear, this doesn’t make the video any less heart-stopping. That’s because it captures the moment when the group were plunged into a potentially life-threatening situation. And it’s all the more surprising considering the country’s famously laidback reputation.

