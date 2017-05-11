When This Dog Swam Back To Shore And Opened His Mouth, The Owner Was Stunned By What He Saw Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiting patiently on the shore, one owner looked on as his Labrador swam out into the open water. Then, after a few splashes the dog appeared to grab something before making its way back. However, nothing could have prepared the man for what he’d find in his dog’s mouth.

Rick Sauer is a native of Ashford, Connecticut. There, he lives with his beloved dog – a Labrador named Jax. As a result, Sauer could often be found exploring the great outdoors with his four-legged friend at his side.

Like many men and their dogs, Sauer and Jax were the best of friends. Consequently, they usually came as a pair. “I pretty much bring him everywhere I go, more or less. He’s my little companion,” Sauer told WFSB.

