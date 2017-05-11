Waiting patiently on the shore, one owner looked on as his Labrador swam out into the open water. Then, after a few splashes the dog appeared to grab something before making its way back. However, nothing could have prepared the man for what he’d find in his dog’s mouth.
Rick Sauer is a native of Ashford, Connecticut. There, he lives with his beloved dog – a Labrador named Jax. As a result, Sauer could often be found exploring the great outdoors with his four-legged friend at his side.
Like many men and their dogs, Sauer and Jax were the best of friends. Consequently, they usually came as a pair. “I pretty much bring him everywhere I go, more or less. He’s my little companion,” Sauer told WFSB.
-
She Told Her Husband She Was Falling Asleep – And Then Awoke To Every Wife’s Worst Nightmare
-
Here’s Why You Never Hear About Paris Hilton Anymore
-
When This Dog Swam Back To Shore And Opened His Mouth, The Owner Was Stunned By What He Saw Inside
-
Archaeologists Have Unearthed An Ice Age Settlement That May Rewrite North American History
-
When This Pit Bull Realizes His Family Is Giving Him Up, His Reaction Will Bring A Tear To Your Eye
-
This Little Girl Who Couldn’t Speak Floored Everyone In A Donkey Sanctuary With 4 Simple Words
-
These Shipwrecked Sailors Were Brutally Murdered On Camera – But Police Refused To Investigate
-
After This Happy Days Star Passed Away, Dark Details About Her Life Emerged
-
Remember Super Bass Singers Sophia Grace And Rosie? Well, Here’s What The Adorable Duo Look Like Now
-
When This Homeless Man Asked A Fast Food Worker For Some Water, The Manager Had To Intervene
-
This Woman Noticed Strange Holes In Her Head. Then Her Whole Body Transformed In The Creepiest Way
-
When A Woman Saw This Pregnant Panhandler, She Knew Something Wasn’t Right And Started Filming