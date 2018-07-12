When This Dog Was Reunited With His Soldier, He Completely Lost The Plot

ADVERTISEMENT

As a soldier stationed away from home, Nick hadn’t seen his dog Chuck for a while. Chuck had been so happy to see him before, but had time tempered the dog’s enthusiasm? Wondering how he would react, Nick approached his car, and Chuck turned to face him.

It must be hard when a member of your family has a career in the armed forces. Not only are you likely to worry about their safety, but they’re also probably going to serve away from home. As humans we understand that, but dogs don’t think the way we do.

In fact, studies have shown that dogs have an emotional age approximately on a par with two-year-old humans. Essentially, that means they are capable of a range of emotions, including joy, fear, sadness and even love. But how do they perceive time?

