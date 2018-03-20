When A Family Spotted This Deer Acting Strangely In The Yard, They Immediately Called For The Cops

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Legend Creek Drive in Fulshear, Texas, discovered an uninvited guest in the backyard of a semi-built house. Officer Kevin Zieschang, of Fulshear Police, was called up and then taken to a deer that had been attached to a tree with some rope. And what happened next suggested that this was not any young buck, but a deer friend.

It’s believed that the deer came from a section of woodland adjacent to the houses, but why he was tied up remains a mystery. The family who discovered the animal thought it appropriate to call the Fulshear Police, who have since had many dealings with the deer in question.

After receiving the strange call, Officer Zieschang was led by construction workers to the back yard where the animal was tied up. With a bit of elbow grease, the workers and Zieschang cut the buck free and took away the cord that had been attached to his antlers.

