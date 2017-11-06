When Four Lions Tried To Prey Upon A Mongoose, The Creature’s Response Left Photographers Awestruck

ADVERTISEMENT

When four lions tried to make a meal out of this marsh mongoose its reaction wasn’t what anyone expected. Despite his shock, however, one photographer managed to capture some amazing footage of the strange interaction.

The wildlife photographer in question was Jérôme Guillaumot. He was born in Montpellier in the south of France. Nowadays he dedicates a great deal of his time to photographing animals in the Languedoc region of the country.

However, photography has taken him far beyond the country of his birth. Indeed he has a particular passion for photographing the wildlife of Africa. “Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya [and] Namibia provide amazing photographic topics and incredible spotting,” he explained on his website.

