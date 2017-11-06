When Four Lions Tried To Prey Upon A Mongoose, The Creature’s Response Left Photographers Awestruck

By Catherine Muxworthy
November 6, 2017
Image: YouTube/Barcroft TV

When four lions tried to make a meal out of this marsh mongoose its reaction wasn’t what anyone expected. Despite his shock, however, one photographer managed to capture some amazing footage of the strange interaction.

Image: Jérôme Guillaumot via Wild Dog

The wildlife photographer in question was Jérôme Guillaumot. He was born in Montpellier in the south of France. Nowadays he dedicates a great deal of his time to photographing animals in the Languedoc region of the country.

Image: Jérôme Guillaumot via Wild Dog

However, photography has taken him far beyond the country of his birth. Indeed he has a particular passion for photographing the wildlife of Africa. “Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya [and] Namibia provide amazing photographic topics and incredible spotting,” he explained on his website.

