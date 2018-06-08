When This Little Boy Walks Through The Door, These Puppies Come For Him Every Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy quietly opened the door and looked around. There was no sign of them. He crept into the room as silently as possible, but suddenly a floorboard creaked beneath his feet. When the boy slowly turned around, he saw the puppies charging towards him.

The boy in question is one of the children who live at the Kingwanas Kennel in Grua, Norway. The operation was started by the child’s mother Liv, who has had a life-long love for dogs. More specifically, it’s the Basenji breed that has stolen her heart.

Basenjis are originally from Africa, where people bred them to frighten small game into their owners’ nets. They possess a couple of odd characteristics compared to other dogs, the first being that Basenjis don’t have a strong smell. Nor do they vocalize in the same way.

