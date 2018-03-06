When A Man Spotted This Grounded Eagle, He Realized The Strange Reason Why It Couldn’t Fly

ADVERTISEMENT

When game warden Spencer Grace spotted a grounded eagle, he couldn’t work out what was wrong with it. So, he edged closer to the animal to get a better look. It was then that he realized the bizarre reason why the bird couldn’t fly.

For more than a century, the Oklahoma Game Wardens have looked after the state’s natural resources. They work as part of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to manage and safeguard the local wildlife.

As part of their job, the wardens patrol almost 70,000 square miles of land and more than 78,000 miles of streams and rivers. Within this area, they’re responsible for protecting a large number of native wildlife species including 108 mammals, 352 birds and 176 fish.

