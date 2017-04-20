When This Mare Gave Birth To Her Baby, Workers Saw The Afterbirth And Made A Stunning Discovery

After almost a year of waiting, Daisy the mare was finally in labor. And, moments later, she gave birth to a gorgeous foal. However, when breeders studied her afterbirth, what they saw made their jaws drop.
Jenni Benson founded Saratoga Stud in 1997. The business is based in South Africa and focuses on breeding high quality horses for sport. So, needless to say, Benson dedicates her life to the animals in her care.
But, although she attended to all her horses equally, Benson still couldn’t help but have her favorites. And among them was one mare named Daisy. As a result, when Daisy became pregnant for the first time in 2014, the breeder was over the moon.
